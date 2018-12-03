The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Chargers Game Recap, Defensive Scheme, Injury Report & More

Season 9, Episode 56 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the opening of the show Alex and I dedicate a lot of time to the Steelers defense and how defensive coordinator Keith Butler decided it would be wise to let linebackers cover Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen when he lined up in the slot. We go over a few coverage numbers related to that topic in addition to going over what should have been done in those instances as far as an adjustment.

The Steelers defense played reasonably well in the first half but had a reversal of that in that second half. We go over the failure to create a turnover once again in addition to covering some performance grades of a few players on that side of the football.

Obviously, Alex and I discuss the bad officiating in this episode and the role it played in the Steelers Sunday night loss. From there, we move to talk about the play of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the offense and play call balance.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed another extra point Sunday night and we read an email from a listener that did the math related to how it affected the game from that point forward.

Special teams had to be discussed during this show as well as the Steelers blocked a punt and one of their own returned for a touchdown

We close out this Monday show by going over the Steelers injury report as well as discussing the team’s remaining schedule and potential playoff seed outlook.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

