The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2018 Season Now Over, Bengals Game, Coaching Decisions, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 67 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 season now being over. We discuss how 2018 was a huge disappointment for the Steelers and the several things that led to them not making the playoffs this season.

Should the Steelers make changes to their coaching staff this season like several; other NFL teams are now doing? We discuss our thoughts on not only head coach Mike Tomlin and his future but several other Steelers coaches as well. We also discuss Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak already being a potential head coach target of the Denver Broncos.

Alex and briefly discuss the Steelers Sunday home win over the Cincinnati Bengals and what stuck out both good and bad in that contest. We talk about the Steelers new kicker Matt McCrane and if he and Chris Boswell will be around after the start of the new league year in March.

Several other aspects of the Steelers 2018 season are addressed in addition to us talking about a few players and organizational philosophies. We slowly begin to address the things the team will need to do during the offseason to improve things.

We spend the final 20 minutes or so of this show reading ans answering emails that we received from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

