Steelers News

Steelers WR Justin Hunter Leaves Chargers Game with Shoulder Injury

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered an injury during the first half of their Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers as wide receiver Justin Hunter left the contest with a shoulder issue.

Hunter injured his shoulder diving for a second quarter pass in the end zone from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Hunter was wide open on the play in question thanks to what looked like a blown coverage by the Chargers defense

Hunter, who dressed for the first time in several weeks Sunday night, is listed as questionable to return.

UPDATE: Hunter has now been ruled out for remainder of the game.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top