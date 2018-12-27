Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Voted Team MVP For 2018

The player votes have now been counted and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been voted the Pittsburgh Steelers Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season, the team announced on Thursday.

In his second NFL season, Smith-Schuster, who was selected by the Steelers in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC, has caught an AFC-best 106 passes for 1,389 yards and 6 touchdowns through 15 games played. His long touchdown on the season was 97 yards and came against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

17 of Smith-Schuster’s 106 receptions so far this season have resulted in gains of 20 yards or more. Additionally, 22 of his receptions have come on third downs with 17 of those resulting in successful plays.

Obviously, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the one who was most deserving of winning the MVP award again this year as he’s having a career year that includes him closing in on 5,000 yards passing. Roethlisberger already has a career high 33 touchdown passes this season to boot. It’s quite astounding that he’s only been voted team MVP just once to date and that was way back in 2009.

The following is the list of Steelers MVPs since 1969:

1969 – WR Roy Jefferson

1970 – DT Joe Greene

1971 – LB Andy Russell

1972 – RB Franco Harris

1973 – WR Ron Shanklin

1974 – S Glen Edwards

1975 – CB Mel Blount

1976 – LB Jack Lambert

1977 – QB Terry Bradshaw

1978 – QB Terry Bradshaw

1979 – WR John Stallworth

1980 – SS Donnie Shell

1981 – LB Jack Lambert

1982 – CB Dwayne Woodruff

1983 – PK Gary Anderson

1984 – WR John Stallworth

1985 – WR Louis Lipps

1986 – LB Bryan Hinkle

1987 – LB Mike Merriweather

1988 – LB David Little & CB Rod Woodson

1989 – WR Louis Lipps

1990 – CB Rod Woodson

1991 – LB Greg Lloyd

1992 – RB Barry Foster

1993 – CB Rod Woodson

1994 – LB Greg Lloyd

1995 – QB Neil O’Donnell

1996 – RB Jerome Bettis

1997 – RB Jerome Bettis

1998 – LB Levon Kirkland

1999 – LB Levon Kirkland

2000 – RB Jerome Bettis

2001 – QB Kordell Stewart

2002 – WR Hines Ward & LB Joey Porter

2003 – WR Hines Ward

2004 – LB James Farrior

2005 – NT Casey Hampton & WR Hines Ward

2006 – RB Willie Parker

2007 – LB James Harrison

2008 – LB James Harrison

2009 – QB Ben Roethlisberger

2010 – SS Troy Polamalu

2011 – WR Antonio Brown

2012 – TE Heath Miller

2013 – WR Antonio Brown

2014 – RB Le’Veon Bell

2015 – WR Antonio Brown

2016 – RB Le’Veon Bell

2017 – WR Antonio Brown

2018 – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster