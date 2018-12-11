Steelers Will Explore Options At Kicker, Including Keeping Chris Boswell

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t decided Chris Boswell’s fate. It appears that will be determined by the quality of tryouts they get later today. Mike Tomlin confirmed the team will look at outside options to provide a boost to the Steelers’ kicking game but included the possibility of keeping Boswell, too.

“Here’s our position as we push into this next opportunity,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We acknowledge Chris has struggled. We acknowledge Chris has struggled to find consistent footing. We’re willing to explore options to give us the very best chances of that ball going through the uprights this weekend. That said, those options include Chris. This time of year, we’re cognizant of what’s available. The prudent approach is to include Chris in those options. And that’s what we intend to do. His performance merits us turning stones over and looking at our options.”

Boswell missed both his field goal attempts Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. He pulled a 39 yard attempt wide right before slipping on the game-tying try at the end of the game. He also banked in an extra point off the right upright. That gives him six misses on 16 tries this year.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Boswell was equally as disappointed as anyone in his performance.

“He’s not the only one disappointed and I mean this is a business,” he said, referring to Tomlin’s post-game comments. “You’re evaluated by results and I’m not getting it done right now so whatever happens from here happens.”

Later on in the presser, Tomlin confirmed they will be bringing kickers in.

“Yes, we will. But also, like I mentioned, Boz is a viable option as well.”

Tomlin wouldn’t offer a timetable for when those tryouts take place but they almost always happen, across the league, on Tuesdays. If the Steelers were going to make a move, you’d expect it to happen by 4 PM this afternoon.

Some notable free agents include, Caleb Sturgis, Patrick Murray, and Nick Novak. Of course, the team could find a diamond in the rough, just as they did with the then-unknown Boswell in replacing Josh Scobee.

For now, everyone, including Boswell, will have to stay tuned.