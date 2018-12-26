Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 17: Conner Practiced Fully; Davis, Williams Both Sit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just released their first injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday regular season home finale game against the Cincinatti Bengals and the Wednesday offering shows that five players failed to practice earlier in the day with two of those being sidelined with ailments.

For starters, running back James Conner (ankle), who has missed the team’s last three games with a high ankle sprain, practiced fully on Wednesday and that’s obviously a great sign. Conner, however, was non-committal on his potential status for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals when asked in the locker room after practice was over.

James Conner practiced today. He said afterward that his ankle is “getting better.” He was non-committal about playing against the Bengals — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 26, 2018

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were safety Sean Davis (quad), inside linebacker Vince Williams (toe), wide receiver Antonio Brown (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related).

As for Davis and Williams, they suffered their respective injuries during the team’s Sunday road loss to the New Orleans Saints and head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of both players some during his Tuesday press conference.

“On the injury front, Sean Davis has a quad, he’s downstairs managing it right now,” Tomlin said of the team’s starting safety. “We’ll see where that leads us in terms of his participation throughout the week and ultimately play. Vince Williams went down in the game with a toe. That’s being evaluated. His availability is in question, obviously we’ll watch him throughout the course of the week in terms of his practice participation.”

Brown, Pouncey and Roethlisberger were all given veteran’s days off on Wednesday and thus all should be expected to practice fully on Thursday.