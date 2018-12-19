Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 16: Conner, Dupree Both Sit Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just released their first injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday road game against the New Orleans Saints and the Wednesday offering shows that four players sat out practice earlier in the day with one other player being limited.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Steelers were running back James Conner (ankle), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related).

Conner updated his status after practice was over and didn’t sound too optimistic about his chances of returning Sunday against the Saints. As for Dupree, who was able to play some on Sunday after suffering his knee injury, it will now be interesting to see if he’s able to resume practicing on Thursday.

Limited on Wednesday for the Steelers was rookie safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion). The Steelers first-round draft pick this year was apparently placed in concussion protocol by the team on Monday.

In some positive news, practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers was defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (knee). Heyward, according to head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday, suffered a hyperextended knee during Sunday’s home win over the New England Patriots. Like Dupree, Heyward was able to return to action after suffering his injury.

“On the injury front, Cam Heyward had a hyperextended knee. He was able to go back in the game,” Tomlin said on Tuesday while updating the heath of the team. “Bud Dupree had a knee contusion that really limited his effectiveness. We’ll watch him participate during the week and let his participation be our guide, but fully expect him to be a participant this weekend. Edmunds, Terrell, is in the concussion protocol. I don’t have a lot of information there. Oftentimes guys may show up on Monday morning, or what have you ,with symptoms and we address it in an appropriate and professional manner.”