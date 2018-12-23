Steelers Vs. Saints: Inactives For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 16 Sunday afternoon road game against the New Orleans Saints and as expected, it includes the name of the one player who ended the week listed as out on the team’s injury report.

Inactive Sunday against the Saints after ending the week listed as out on the Steelers injury report is running back James Conner (ankle). This will mark the third-consecutive game that Conner has missed with his ankle injury that he suffered in late in the team’s Week 13 home loss. With Conner out again, backup running backs Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are expected to split the load in the Steelers backfield on Sunday.

The Steelers other Sunday afternoon Week 16 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, defensive end L.T Walton, outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, cornerback Brian Allen, and safety Marcus Allen.

After ending the week listed as questionable, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is active on Sunday. Smith-Schuster did not practice on Thursday and Friday because of a groin injury.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

RB James Conner

T Zach Banner

DE L.T. Walton

S Marcus Allen

OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

CB Brian Allen

Saints Inactive Players

T Jermon Bushrod

WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.

DE Trey Hendrickson

DE Mitchell Loewen

LB Manti Te’o

WR Austin Carr

TE Dan Arnold