Steelers Vs. Raiders: Inactives For Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 14 Sunday afternoon road game against the Oakland Raiders and as expected, it includes the names of the two players who ended the week listed as out on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday against the Raiders after ending the week listed as out on the Steelers injury report are tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and running back James Conner (ankle). This will mark the seventh consecutive game that Gilbert has missed with his knee injury and the first game this season that Conner has missed.

Tackle Matt Feiler is expected to start at right tackle once again for the Steelers in place of Gilbert while backup running backs Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are expected to split the load in the Steelers backfield on Sunday with Conner sidelined.

The Steelers other Sunday afternoon Week 14 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, defensive end L.T Walton, outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and safety Marcus Allen.

Despite ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report, Steelers safety Morgan Burnett and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo are both active for Sunday’s game.

Steelers Inactive Players

#Steelers Week 14 Inactives vs. #Raiders

QB Mason Rudolph

T Marcus Gilbert

RB James Conner

T Zach Banner

DE L.T. Walton

S Marcus Allen

OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

Raiders Inactive Players

RB C.J. Anderson

WR Keon Hatcher

DT Maurice Hurst

CB Montrel Meander

T Justin Murray

G/T Kelechi Osemele

LB Kyle Wilber