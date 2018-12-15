Steelers Vs. Patriots 2018 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 15
New England Patriots (9-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +3
Trends:
New England is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games
New England is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last 6 games
New England is 17-7 ATS in its last 24 games on the road
New England is 19-5 SU in its last 24 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of New England’s last 11 games on the road
New England is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
New England is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
New England is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
New England is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 17-7-1 SU in its last 25 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home
Pittsburgh is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games at home
Pittsburgh is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing New England
Pittsburgh is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing New England
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing New England
Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against New England
Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against New England
Patriots Injuries:
NONE
Steelers Injuries
T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out
RB James Conner (ankle) – Questionable
WR Ryan Switzer (back) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:SteelersNotes_121119
Game Capsule:Week 15 Capsules-pages-14