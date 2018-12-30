Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 17 Sunday afternoon home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, it includes the name of the one player who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report and two that ended the week as questionable.

Inactive Sunday against the Bengals after ending the week listed as doubtful on the Steelers injury report is inside linebacker Vince Williams (toe). This will mark the second game that Williams has missed this season due to an injury. Also inactive are wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safety Sean Davis (quad). Both ended the week listed as questionable. This will be the first game both players have missed this season.

The Steelers other Sunday afternoon Week 17 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, defensive end L.T Walton, and outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi.

After ending the week listed as questionable, running back James Conner (ankle) is active on Sunday. Conner is returning after missing the Steelers previous three games with a high ankle sprain.

Bengals Inactive Players

WR Hunter Sharp

CB Tony McRae

HB Quinton Flowers

LB Vontaze Burfict

T Cedric Ogbuehi

T Kent Perkins

TE Jordan Franks