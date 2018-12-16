Steelers To Wear Color Rush Uniforms Against Patriots

According to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening the team will be wearing their all-black Color Rush uniforms Sunday afternoon when they host the New England Patriots at Heinz Field. The team made the announcement on Twitter a short time ago along with a short video.

The Steelers wore their all-black Color Rush uniforms against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 at home and won that Thursday night game 52-21. Last season the Steelers wore their Color Rush uniforms against the Tennessee Titans at home and also won that Week 11 Thursday night game 40-17.

The Steelers first wore their Color Rush uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016 when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens at home, 31-27.