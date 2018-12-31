Steelers To Pick No. 20 Overall In 2019 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL regular season came to a conclusion Sunday night and with the Pittsburgh Steelers failing to make the postseason, we now know where their spot is in the 2019 NFL Draft order.

The Steelers, who finished the 2018 NFL regular season with a 9-6-1 record, are now scheduled to have the 20th overall selection in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

This will be the highest pick the Steelers have had in a first-round since 2014 when they selected linebacker Ryan Shazier 15th overall. Since then, the Steelers have selected 22nd, 25th, 30th and 28th overall.

The last time the Steelers had the 20th overall selection in a draft was in 1985 and that year they picked defensive lineman Darryl Sims out of Wisconsin.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held on April 25–27 in Nashville, Tennessee. Ahead of that, the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine will begin on February 26.

2019 NFL Draft order at conclusion of 2018 regular season: