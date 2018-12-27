Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 17: Davis, Williams, Brown Still Sidelined; Conner Full Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Thursday offering shows that running back James Conner (ankle) full participated in practice once again.

Conner is now looking like he might be able to return from the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 13 that has forced him to sit out the team’s last three games.

While Conner was thankfully able to continue practicing on Thursday, inside linebacker Vince Williams (toe) and safety Sean Davis (quad) both failed to work again earlier in the day. Both players sustained their current injuries during the Steelers Sunday road loss to the New Orleans Saints it will now be interesting to see if either are able to practice in some capacity on Friday.

After being listed as a non practice participant on Wednesday as a result of a coaches’ decision, wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) sat again on Thursday and reportedly because of some knee soreness. Also sitting out on Thursday was guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) as he was given a veteran’s day off.

As expected, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) and center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) both practiced fully on Thursday after being given off on Wednesday.