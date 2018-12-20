Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 16: Conner Still Sidelined; JuJu Added As Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just released their second injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday road game against the New Orleans Saints and the team’s Thursday offering shows that one key offensive player is still unable to practice.

After failing to practice on Wednesday, Steelers running back James Conner was once again sidelined on Thursday. With it now looking like Conner definitely won’t play Sunday against the Saints due to the high ankle sprain that he suffered late in the team’s Week 13 home game, look for rookie running back Jaylen Samuels to make a third-consecutive start in New Orleans.

The Steelers added wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) to their injury report on Thursday after being a limited practice participant earlier in the day. It will now be interesting to see if the Steelers leader in pass receptions and receiving yardage so far this season is able to return to full participation on Friday.

After failing to practice on Wednesday, Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) worked fully on Thursday, according to the team’s injury report. Dupree is dealing with a knee contusion that he suffered during the team’s Sunday home win against the New England Patriots.

After being listed as limited in the Steelers Wednesday practice, rookie safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) was tabbed Thursday afternoon as being a full participant earlier in the day. He was placed in concussion protocol by the team on Monday.

Also practicing fully again on Thursday was Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (knee). Heyward, according to head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday, suffered a hyper-extended knee against the Patriots. The 2018 AFC Pro Bowl selection was able to return to that game after suffering his injury, however.

As expected, Steelers Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) and center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) both returned to practice fully on Thursday after being given a veteran’s day off on Wednesday.