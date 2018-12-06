Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 14: Gilbert, Conner, Chickillo All Remain Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Oakland Raiders and the Thursday offering includes a few tiny positive developments even though four players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out practice again on Thursday were tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), running back James Conner (ankle), and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle). Neither Gilbert nor Conner are expected to play Sunday against the Raiders. This will mark the seventh-consecutive game that Gilbert has missed and the first one for Conner, who injured his right ankle late in the team’s Week 13 Sunday night home loss.

With Gilbert sidelined again this Sunday, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler figures to get the start at right tackle once again. With Conner out, backup running backs Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are expected to split the backfield duties against the Raiders with the former expected to get the start.

As for Chickillo. it will be interesting to see if he’d able to practice on Friday in some capacity. He injured his ankle during the second half of the Sunday home loss.

After sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice,, cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and wide receiver Antonio Brown (not injury related) all practice fully on Thursday.

Also practicing fully again on Thursday for the Steelers were safety Morgan Burnett (back), wide receiver Ryan Switzer (concussion), fullback Roosevelt Nix (shoulder), and long snapper Kameron Canaday (knee). That’s a great sign for Burnett, who missed the team’s last game with a back injury.

Guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) was added to the Steelers injury report on Thursday after being given practice off. That’s been the usual procedure this season with Foster for most of the season.