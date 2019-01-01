Steelers Signed 9 Practice Squad Players To Reserve/Futures Contacts On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 season ended on Sunday and on Monday the team signed 9 of the 11 players who ended the year on the team’s practice squad to Reserve/Futures contracts.

Signed on Monday to Reserve/Futures contracts were outside linebacker Keion Adams, wide receiver Trey Griffey, defensive tackle Lavon Hooks, wide receiver Tevin Jones, center Patrick Morris, guard R.J. Prince, tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson, cornerback Herb Waters and running back Ralph Webb. As mentioned, all nine players ended the 2018 season on the Steelers practice squad.

Adams, Griffey, Hooks, Jones, Morris, Prince and Scotland-Williamson were on the practice squad all season with the latter being part of the International Player Pathway program and thus not counting towards the 10-player practice squad limit.

The other two players who ended the season on the Steelers practice squad tight end Bucky Hodges and inside linebacker Matthew Thomas, have yet to sign Reserve/Futures contracts and it’s unknown if they eventually will.

The Steelers will likely report several more Reserve/Futures signings in the coming days that will include some outside free agents.