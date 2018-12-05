Steelers Recently Worked Out Two Other Free Agent Running Backs

While the Pittsburgh Steelers did sign running back Ralph Webb to their practice squad on Tuesday, he wasn’t the only player that the team worked out to start the week.

According to NFL Insider Howard Balzer, free agent running backs Joel Bouagnon and Kenneth Farrow were also worked out by the Steelers along with Webb.

Steelers tryouts: RBs Joel Bouagnon, Kenneth Farrow, Ralph Webb (signed to PS). — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) December 5, 2018

Bouagnon, who played his college football at Northern Illinois, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent last May. He was ultimately waived injured this past August. He rushed for 2,911 yards and 31 touchdowns on 600 carries in 45 games over four seasons at at Northern Illinois and had 44 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. The Steelers also worked him out this past January but chose not to sign him

As for Farrow, who played his college football at Houston, he was released in November from the practice squad of the New England Patriots. He entered the NFL in 2017 with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent. In his four seasons at Houston he rushed for 2,980 yards and 34 touchdowns on 560 total carries. He also had 74 receptions for another 546 yards and 3 touchdowns during his college career.

It will be interesting to see if either of these two running backs not signed by the Steelers on Tuesday wind up getting signed to futures contracts after the 2018 season is over.