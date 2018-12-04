Steelers Open Week 14 With Several Roster Transactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves on Tuesday morning and it included wide receiver Justin Hunter being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

After suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Steelers Sunday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed Hunter on their Reserve/Injured list. Hunter’s season ends with him registering just 3 catches for 21 yards.

Rookie running back Trey Edmunds was promoted to Steelers 53-man roster on Tuesday to fill Hunter’s vacated spot. Edmunds being promoted is also a sign that running back James Conner might not practice this week or play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. Conner suffered a lower leg contusion late in the team’s loss to the Chargers. Edmunds is also the brother of Steelers rookie safety Terrell Edmunds.

The Steelers also signed inside linebacker Matthew Thomas to their practice squad on Tuesday and released outside linebacker Farrington Huguenin from the unit. Thomas was previously waived from the Steelers 53-man roster this past Saturday and he cleared waivers on Monday.