Steelers On-Pace To Score Most Points In Franchise History

As of this moment, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain on-pace to score the most points—and average the most points per game—in the history of the franchise. They are averaging 27.5 points per game at the moment with one game to play, which is slightly above their 2014 season, in which they averaged 27.3 points per game.

With three touchdowns on Sunday, all passes from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown (twice) and Jaylen Samuels, the Steelers already set a new franchise record for the most touchdowns scored in a season, with 53.

Roethlisberger has thrown 33 touchdown passes, Chris Boswell adding another. James Conner rushed for 12 touchdowns, Roethlisberger three more, and Stevan Ridley yet another. The team also had interceptions or fumbled returned or recovered for touchdowns by Bud Dupree, Vince Williams, and L.J. Fort. Do the math, and that’s 53 (I hope).

In all, the team has scored 412 points so far in 2018. That is already the fourth-most points for a full season in team history. They will need to score 25 points or more in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals in order to pass the all-time franchise record of 436 points set during the 2014 season.

Putting up 25 points against a Bengals defense, at home, that is already riddled with injuries—and in a game that is absolutely a must-win—really shouldn’t be too difficult. The team is has been without a few starters already, and there’s a good chance Vontaze Burfict and Dre Kirkpatrick also don’t play. Both left Sunday’s game with injuries, Burfict another concussion.

And with an offense featuring Jeff Driskel at quarterback, there’s a reasonable chance that the Steelers can get some short fields to add to their point total. Cincinnati’s offense at the skill positions has been very nearly gutted due to injury.

Moreover, the Steelers have already put up 25 or more points in eight of their previous 15 games, so it’s more likely than not based on their past performances in 2018 that they will hit that point total. That includes 28 points scored against the Bengals in their first game.

Of course, Pittsburgh could set a new franchise record for the most points scored in a season and it might not mean a damn thing. They could put up 75 points on this Bengals defense, but they still won’t be playing in January if the Cleveland Browns can’t beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Merry Christmas.