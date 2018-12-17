Steelers Now Have AFC North Clinching Scenario In Week 16

With their Sunday home win over the New England Patriots the Pittsburgh Steelers now have an opportunity to clinch the AFC North division in Week 16.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC North division in Week 16 with a road win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon, combined with a loss on Saturday night by the Baltimore Ravens to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers will catch the Saints on a short week next Sunday afternoon as New Orleans still has to play the Carolina Panthers on the road Monday night. Additionally, the Chargers, who have won 10 of their last 11 games, might have running backs Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen all back from their injuries on Saturday.

The Chargers, who will enter Week 16 as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, still have a chance to win the AFC West division. A win over the Ravens Saturday night combined with Seattle Seahawks beating the Kansas Chiefs Sunday night would vault the Chargers into the No. 1 seed with one week remaining in the 2018 regular season.

As for the Steelers, who will enter Week 16 as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, they still have a shot at finishing the regular season as the No. 2 seed if they win out. Such a scenario, however, would require the help of opponents of the Patriots and the Houston Texans the next few weeks. Getting the No. 2 seed would result in a first-round playoff bye.

after playing the Saints in Week 16 the Steelers will close out their 2018 regular season with a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.