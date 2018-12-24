Steelers LB Vince Williams Suffered A Foot Injury In Loss To Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost another close game on Sunday and this time it was to the New Orleans Saints and on the road. The Steelers also suffered one injury during that contest as well, according to head coach Mike Tomlin during his post-game press conference.

“I think we had one injury in the game, Vince Williams with a foot,” Tomlin said. “He’s being evaluated.”

It’s currently unknown as to when Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams suffered his foot injury during the game so we’ll have to look for that during the re-watch of it. Williams finished the game with 5 total tackles.

Missing the game due to injury was running back James Conner, who is still attempting to overcome a high ankle sprain he suffered back in Week 12. Sunday marked the third-consecutive game that Conner has missed with his injury.

Despite ending the week listed as questionable with a groin injury, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster played Sunday against the Saints. He finished with 11 receptions for 115 yards and a key fumble at the end of the game that killed the Steelers final attempt to tie or win the game.