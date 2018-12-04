Steelers Injury Report: RB James Conner Ruled Out For Raiders Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Oakland Raiders in Week 14 and they’ll do so without having running back James Conner as he was ruled out for Sunday’s game by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

“On the injury front, we’ve got a number of injury things to discuss,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “James Connor’s injury is probably a little bit more significant than we initially thought. He’s got an ankle sprain, not a contusion, so he’ll be out this week.”

Conner was injured late in Sunday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and with him now ruled out against the Raiders we’re likely to see a mix of veteran Stevan Ridley and rookie Jaylen Samuels at running back against the Raiders.

Tomlin was asked if Conner has a high ankle sprain.

“I don’t know if you’d describe it as a high ankle sprain, it’s an ankle sprain. Much more than a contusion it was initially thought to be,” Tomlin said.

After announcing that the team had placed wide receiver Justin Hunter Tuesday morning due the shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, Tomlin then addressed the health of the other players who suffered ailments during that contest, long snapper Kameron Canaday, wide receiver Ryan Switzer, fullback Roosevelt Nix, and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

“Kam Canaday went down in the game with the knee, he was able to return,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “It’s probably gonna slow his preparation here at the early stages of the week, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be a participant [on Sunday]. Chickillo sustained an ankle in the game. It may limit his preparation during the course of the week and we’ll see where that leads us.

“A couple of other guys, had nicks and so forth in the game. Rosie Nix had a shoulder, don’t think that’s going to stop him from being available to us. Ryan Switzer’s in the protocol. Part of getting out of the protocol is physical labor, so he’ll be given an opportunity to do some of those things. Optimistic about his inclusion, but we’ll let that process run its course.”

Tomlin did not provide an update on safety Morgan Burnett on Tuesday after he missed Sunday’s game with a back injury. He did, however, talk a little about tackle Marcus Gilbert, who has missed the team’s last six games with a knee injury.

“Marcus Gilbert is still working his way back from injury, Tomlin said. “Hadn’t checked in on his status. I think he’s downstairs right now working. We’ll see where his participation is and where that participation might lead us. He’s got to be a getting closer.”