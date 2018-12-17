Steelers Injury Report: OLB Bud Dupree Dealing With Bone Bruise After Win Over Patriots

Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots Sunday at Heinz Field, it appears they got out of the contest with a very limited amount of bumps and bruises, none of which sound significant. Head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the heath of the team during his post-game press conference.
“Bumps and bruises associated with play, we had a number of guys go down in the game, but were able to come back into the game,” Tomlin said. “I think Bud [Dupree] was the only guy that didn’t finish and I think that could be characterized as a bone bruise. But I’ll give you more information as we get it.”
Outside of Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree leaving the game and then returning to play some, inside linebacker Vince Williams and defensive end Cameron Heyward had to leave Sunday’s game for a bit to have minor injuries checked out. Both, however, returned to the game.
Sitting out Sunday’s game injured was running back James Conner, who was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday after being listed on the team’s injury report as questionable on Friday. Conner, who was limited in Friday’s practice, might be able to play next week against the New Orleans Saints, according to a few national media reports.
Tomlin will next meet the media on Tuesday and at that time will likely give a complete update of the team’s injury situation.