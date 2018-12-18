Steelers Injury Report: Heyward, Dupree Dealing With Minor Knee Issues; Edmunds In Protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now preparing to play the New Orleans Saints on the road this coming Sunday and while the team seems to be relatively healthy following their Sunday home win over the New England Patriots, there are a few players that exited that contest with injuries, according to a Tuesday update given by head coach Mike Tomlin during his press conference.

“On the injury front, Cam Heyward had a hyperextended knee. He was able to go back in the game,” Tomlin said. “Bud Dupree had a knee contusion that really limited his effectiveness. We’ll watch him participate during the week and let his participation be our guide, but fully expect him to be a participant this weekend. Edmunds, Terrell, is in the concussion protocol. I don’t have a lot of information there. Oftentimes guys may show up on Monday morning, or what have you ,with symptoms and we address it in an appropriate and professional manner.”

As Tomlin said after Sunday’s win against the Patriots, both defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were able to return to the game after suffering their respective injuries. We’ll now have to wait and see if they and rookie safety Terrell Edmunds can all resume practicing on Wednesday.

As for running back James Conner, who has missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury, Tomlin somewhat updated his status on Tuesday.

“I saw him downstairs getting rehab just a few moments ago,” Tomlin said of Conner. “Hopefully that sets the stage for a productive Wednesday and we’ll go on from there. We’ll let the amount of work that he’s able to do and the effectiveness of that work be our guide and we’ll make those decisions at the appropriate time as we push toward game time.”

Tomlin also was asked about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his ribs later during the press conference and he said he’s no worse for the wear and that he came out of Sunday’s game against the Patriots just fine.