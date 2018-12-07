Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 14: Gilbert, Conner Ruled Out; Chickillo, Burnett Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what is likely to be their final injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Oakland Raiders and the Friday offering, as expected, shows that two players have been ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice again on Friday, running back James Conner (ankle) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) were both listed as out for the Steelers road game against the Raiders on the team’s injury report.

This will mark the seventh-consecutive game that Gilbert has missed with his knee injury and that means backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler will likely start in his place again at right tackle. As for Conner, who injured his right ankle late in the team’s Week 13 home loss, Sunday will mark the first game he’s missed this season. With Conner sidelined, backup running backs Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are expected to split playing time against the Raiders on Sunday.

Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle), who failed to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, practiced on Friday and ends the week listed as questionable. Chickillo, however, said after practice on Friday that he should be good to go come Sunday. Also ending the week listed as questionable is safety Morgan Burnett (back). Burnett, however, did practice fully all week, according to the daily injury reports.

Practicing fully on Friday were guard Ramon Foster (not injury related), wide receiver Antonio Brown (not injury related), long snapper Kameron Canaday (knee), cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), fullback Roosevelt Nix (shoulder), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (concussion).

None of those seven players above who practiced fully on Friday received game status designations on the team’s injury report so all should be able to play Sunday against the Raiders.