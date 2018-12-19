Steelers CB Joe Haden Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden had a big interception in the team’s Sunday home win over the New England Patriots to go along with 12 total tackles and on Wednesday he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 for his efforts in that contest.

Joe Haden has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. 👏 MORE: https://t.co/uXKYeuVgqA pic.twitter.com/55YsczVpul — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 19, 2018

Haden intercepted an ill-advised throw from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the red zone with 7:51 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and his acrobatic catch on the sideline was a highlight worthy one. It was Haden’s second interception of the season and he now leads the team in that stat. Haden’s 12 total tackles in Sunday’s win over the Patriots was also a team-high for the game.

This marks the first time during his long career that Haden has been named Defensive Player of the Week. This also marks the third time this season a Steelers player has won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award as outside linebacker T.J. Watt also won it in Weeks 1 and 5. Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton was the last Pittsburgh defensive back to win the award and that came in Week 16 of the 2017 season.

Haden enters Week 16 with 57 total tackles, 12 passes defensed and 2 interceptions.