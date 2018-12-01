Steelers Activate OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi To 53-Man Roster From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Saturday that is sure to make several fans of the team very happy as rookie outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi was activated from the team’s Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player.

Adeniyi, who resumed practicing a week ago this past Wednesday, was likely activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday due to fellow Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report with a pectoral issue that he sustained last Sunday in the road loss to the Denver Broncos. Dupree might not have his final status decided for Sunday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers until a few hours before kickoff.

Adeniyi, who was signed by the Steele as an undrafted free agent this year out of Toledo, was originally placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list at the start of the regular season with a hamstring injury. During the teams four preseason games, however, Adeniyi registered 9 total tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. During his college career at Toledo, Adeniyi registered 118 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

To make room for Adeniyi on the team’s 53-man roster the Steelers waived rookie inside linebacker Matthew Thomas. Thomas, another rookie undrafted free agent this year, had only played a few defensive snaps so far this season and was eve inactive for the team’s game last Sunday. It will now be interesting to see if Thomas winds up being signed to the Steelers practice squad next week.