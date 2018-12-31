Steelers 2019 Opponents Set

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 regular season opponents are now set.

Thanks to the NFL’s rotating schedule we’ve known for a while that the Steelers will play the NFC West and AFC East divisions in 2019 in addition to their usual 6 games against the three teams with their own AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

In addition to those 14 games we now know that the Steelers will play the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts in 2019 due to both teams finishing in second place in their respective divisions in 2018.

The Steelers five home game opponents outside the AFC North in 2019 will be against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and the Colts. The Steelers five road games outside the AFC North division in 2019 will be against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, New England Patriots and the Chargers.

The Steelers played the Patriots and Chargers this past season.

The times and dates for the Steelers 2019 schedule won’t be announced until April of next year.