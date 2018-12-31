Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Bengals

For the final time this year, sadly. Hope you guys enjoyed these articles. Let’s get a little weird.

– The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss the playoffs. You already know that. What you might not now is that they’re the first team to have a six game win streak and not make the dance since the 2012 Chicago Bears, who finished the year 10-6.

– The Steelers held an offense to under 200 total yards for the first time all season. Cincinnati finished with just 196. Last time that happened came last year. Also against the Bengals, a 29-14 win for the good guys.

– Ben Roethlisberger went over 5000 yards for the first time in his career, the 7th QB in NFL history to do so.

His 675 pass attempts is 4th most in NFL history and the oldest QB (36) to do so.

– T.J. Watt finished the year with 13 sacks.

– Despite the Bengals having a historically bad third down defense, allowing offenses to convert 50% of the time, Pittsburgh went just 5-15 today.

– Roosevelt Nix’s four receptions double his career high.

– Eli Rogers’ seven catches today are also a career high.

– Matt McCrane is the Steelers first rookie kicker to nail a field goal for the team since Jeff Reed back in 2002.