Saints Friday Injury Report Week 16: T Jermon Bushrod Only Player Ruled Out

The New Orleans Saints third and likely final injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is now out and the Friday offering shows that just one player has been ruled out for that contest.

Failing to practice again on Friday for the Saints was left tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) and he has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Saints tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral/knee) did practice fully on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday and with no game status designation entering the weekend it will now be interesting to see if he plays on Sunday and resumes his role as the starter. Armstead has missed the Saints last five games and Friday was his first full practice in a while.

The other players listed on the Saints injury report this week, center Max Unger (concussion), guard Andrus Peat (shoulder), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder), and punter Thomas Morstead (ankle), all practiced fully on Friday and thus should be fine to play Sunday against the Steelers. Unger was in concussion protocol this week.

Should Armstead not start in place of Bushrod on Sunday, Peat would likely have to slide over from left guard.