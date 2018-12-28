Report: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Getting Friday Tests Done On Injured Knee

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers have wide receiver Antonio Brown for their regular season finale at Heinz Field against the Cincinnati Bengals? It’s really hard to say at this point but head coach Mike Tomlin did somewhat about his status at the conclusion of the team’s Friday practice.
Tomlin reportedly told the media on Friday that Brown, who sat out the team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices, is getting tests done on one of his knees today. Brown apparently has not been ruled out yet for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, however, and that the wide receiver can obviously play without practicing this week should he be deemed healthy enough to do so.
“We sent him for tests today. We’ll get the results of those tests and have more information,” Tomlin said at the conclusion of the team’s Friday practice, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Obviously, he’s a veteran player. If he gets better, not a lot of physical repetitions are needed to perform. We’ll see how that goes.”
Mike Tomlin said Boswell felt discomfort during the NO game. Felt it was necessary to make a move. Antonio Brown did not practice but he has not been ruled out. He has a knee injury
— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 28, 2018
Coach Mike Tomlin said Chris Boswell had discomfort from the game, felt it after practice on Thursday again. Antonio Brown getting tests done on the knee today.
— Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) December 28, 2018
Brown was listed as not practicing on Wednesday due to a coaches decision but after failing to practice again on Thursday he was also listed on the team’s injury report with a knee ailment.
We’ll have to wait and see what game designation is given to Brown when the team’s Friday injury report is released a short time from now. Should Brown be unable to play on Sunday against the Bengals then rookie wide receiver James Washington might be the one to start in his place, or at the very least, see increased playing time.