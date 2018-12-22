Report: Saints Activate WR Ted Ginn Jr. To 53-Man Roster On Saturday

The New Orleans Saints look like they’ll have wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. back on the field Sunday for their home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ginn, 33, who has been on the Saints injured Reserve/Injured since since Oct. 19 after having knee surgery, returned to the practice field this past Wednesday and on Saturday the team activated to him to their 53-man roster as a designated to return player. In short, expect Ginn to play some Sunday against the Steelers.

Prior to him being placed on the Saints Reserve/Injured list, Ginn caught 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s first four games. He also can return punts and kickoffs should the Saints need him to,

In three previous games against the Steelers, Ginn has registered 7 receptions for 69 yards with three different teams. Sunday would be his first game against the Steelers as a member of the Saints should he dress and play.

The Saints cut tackle Cornelius Lucas to make room for Ginn on the 53-man roster so that means tackle Terron Armstead now even more likely to resume starting Sunday against the Steelers. Armstead has missed the last five games with an injury.

