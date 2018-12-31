Ravens Beat Browns To Capture AFC North; Steelers Need Miracle To Make Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers best shot to make the playoffs just went out the window. The Cleveland Browns’ final drive stalled out, falling 26-24 to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. The Ravens have clinched the AFC North for the first time since 2012. For the Steelers? They’ll now need a miracle to get in.

Baker Mayfield was picked off by C.J. Mosley on 4th and 10 to close out the game. Cleveland opted against attempting a 57 yard field goal.

What a play by C.J. Mosley to send the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Steelers home pic.twitter.com/Yded2DtVhD — Jimmy Clarke (@JimmyClarke) December 31, 2018

Cleveland made two critical catches on that drive. But alas, it wasn’t enough.

The only way the Steelers can get into the playoffs now is a tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans tonight. Assuming that doesn’t happen, a very safe bet, it’ll be the first time Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs since back-to-back 8-8 seasons in 2012 and 2013.

Pittsburgh went from 7-2-1 to losing four of their last six, bumping them out of first place in the North.

It’s an early offseason for Steelers’ Nation. But we’ll have a ton of coverage as we get you ready for what will be a busy – and critical – next five months.