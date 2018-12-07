Raiders Friday Injury Report Week 14: Six Players End Week As Questionable

The Oakland Raiders have now released what is likely to be their final injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that six players are questionable for that contest

Not practicing for the Raiders on Friday and ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report are guard Kelechi Osemele (toe) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle). Both players were previously listed as being limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday so it will be interesting to see if both are able to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Also ending the week listed as questionable for the Raiders were linebacker Kyle Wilber (hamstring), cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder), running back Doug Martin (knee) and wide receiver Seth Roberts (concussion). Martin and Roberts are both listed as having practiced fully on Friday while Wilber and Worley were both limited to end the week.

None of the other players who were on the Raiders injury report this week received game status designations on Friday and that means all should be ready to play Sunday against the Steelers. That list of players includes center Rodney Hudson (ankle, knee), guard Gabe Jackson (knee, ankle), defensive end Arden Key (knee), defensive end Frostee Rucker (neck), and wide receiver Jordy Nelson (foot). Rucker and Nelson both practiced fully on Friday while Hudson, Jackson and Key were all limited to close out the week.