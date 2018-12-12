Patriots Wednesday Injury Report Week 15: Only Two Players Listed As Practicing Fully

The New England Patriots have just released their first injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering includes the names of only two players.
Listed as practicing fully for the Patriots on Wednesday are tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle). Both players were on the Patriots injury report at some point during last week but both ultimately played Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Allen is a backup tight end while Gilmore is a starter.
This is the shortest Wednesday injury report the Patriots have had since at least Week 5 and with Allen and Gilmore both starting Week 15 as full practice participants, chances are probably good the Patriots Friday injury report will be void of any players with game status designations.