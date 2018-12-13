Patriots Thursday Injury Report Week 15: CB Gilmore, TE Allen Practice Fully Again

The New England Patriots have now released their second injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Thursday looks identical to the one the team released on Wednesday.

Practicing fully again for the Patriots on Thursday were cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) and tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and they remain the only two players listed on the team’s injury report.

This is probably the healthiest the Patriots have been all season and just in time for their big road game against the Steelers. The Patriots lost last week to the Miami Dolphins on the road on a last-second hook and ladder play. It was the team’s fourth loss of the season and all four have come on the road.

The Patriots, who enter Week 15 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC They did lose back-to-back games earlier this season as they lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 3 after losing the previous week to the Jacksonville Jaguars.