Patriots Friday Injury Report Week 15: Clean Sheet Entering Weekend

The New England Patriots have now released what is likely to be their final injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that zero players received game status designations for that contest.

The only two players listed on the Patriots injury report this week, tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), both practiced fully again on Friday and neither received a game status designation because of that. In short, both Allen and Gilmore are expected to be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Steelers. Allen, who was inactive last Sunday, is a backup while Gilmore is a starter.

This is likely the healthiest the Patriots have been all season from at least an injury report standpoint. It will now be interesting to see which seven players are listed as inactive for the Patriots on Sunday.

Last week in the Patriots Sunday road loss to the Miami Dolphins the team designated Allen, defensive lineman Danny Shelton, defensive end Derek Rivers, cornerback Duke Dawson, offensive lineman James Ferentz, corberback Keion Crossen and defensive lineman Keionta Davis as their seven inactive players.