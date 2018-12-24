Listen: Steelers Vs Saints Analysis

As always, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers soul-crushing 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday evening. We recap the playoff implications and scenario in addition to what went wrong in yesterday’s loss. And why it’s so right to be so frustrated with this team and organization.

One quick side note: I made this video before the league announced the Steelers/Bengals game would be flexed to Week 17. So disregard that part.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and subscribe to my Youtube channel if you’d like. When the offseason begins, which unfortunately could start as soon as a week from now, I have something cool I hope to do with you guys.