John Harbaugh To Remain Head Coach Of Ravens Past 2018 Season

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday evening that not only will John Harbaugh remain the team’s head coach past this season, he’ll also likely receive a contract extension in the near future.

Harbaugh, who has been the Ravens head coach since 2008, currently has his team at 8-6 ahead of their Saturday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. His career regular season coaching record with the Ravens entering Week 16 is 102-72 and he’s won 10 playoff games and one Super Bowl in Baltimore.

There have been rumblings since the 2017 regular season ended that 2018 could be Harbaugh’s final season with the Ravens should the team not ultimately make the playoffs. Additionally, with Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome set to retire after this season, speculation has been fairly heavy that the Ravens might look to make a change at head coach at the same time as well.

The Ravens last made the playoffs in 2014 and while they’re currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC, a loss Saturday night to the Chargers could wind up being detrimental to their playoff hopes this season.

Harbaugh has a career record of 11-13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with one of those wins and two of the losses coming in the playoffs.