Jaguars Vs. Titans Week 14 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 14 of the 2018 NFL regular season will is now underway with a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) and the Tennessee Titans (6-6) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Jaguars enter this game fresh off of shutting out the Indianapolis Colts 6-0 this past Sunday at home. It was just their first victory since Week 4. As for the Titans, they beat the New York Jets last weekend 26-22 and enter Week 14 as the No. 10 seed in the AFC. Needless to say, tonight is a must-win game for the Titans.

The Titans are listed as 5.5-point home favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

The Titans are listed as 5.5-point home favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

DERRICK HENRY WITH ONE OF THE BEST RUNS IN NFL HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/KzJgD4Xmls — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 7, 2018

Titans Inactives:

S Dane Cruikshank

RB David Fluellen

RB Jeremy McNichols

LB Kamalei Correa

G Aaron Stinnie

T Tyler Marz

DL Matt Dickerson

Jaguars Inactives:

WR DJ Chark

RB Dave Williams

S C.J. Reavis

CB Tre Herndon

S Barry Church

OL Josh Walker

DT Arby Jones