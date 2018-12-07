Article

Jaguars Vs. Titans Week 14 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Posted on

Week 14 of the 2018 NFL regular season will is now underway with a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) and the Tennessee Titans (6-6) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Jaguars enter this game fresh off of shutting out the Indianapolis Colts 6-0 this past Sunday at home. It was just their first victory since Week 4. As for the Titans, they beat the New York Jets last weekend 26-22 and enter Week 14 as the No. 10 seed in the AFC. Needless to say, tonight is a must-win game for the Titans.

The Titans are listed as 5.5-point home favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Titans Inactives:

S Dane Cruikshank
RB David Fluellen
RB Jeremy McNichols
LB Kamalei Correa
G Aaron Stinnie
T Tyler Marz
DL Matt Dickerson

Jaguars Inactives:

WR DJ Chark
RB Dave Williams
S C.J. Reavis
CB Tre Herndon
S Barry Church
OL Josh Walker
DT Arby Jones

Jax-Ten
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top