Jaguars Vs. Titans Week 14 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 14 of the 2018 NFL regular season will is now underway with a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) and the Tennessee Titans (6-6) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.
The Jaguars enter this game fresh off of shutting out the Indianapolis Colts 6-0 this past Sunday at home. It was just their first victory since Week 4. As for the Titans, they beat the New York Jets last weekend 26-22 and enter Week 14 as the No. 10 seed in the AFC. Needless to say, tonight is a must-win game for the Titans.
The Titans are listed as 5.5-point home favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.
As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.
.@KingHenry_2 goes up the middle for the TD!@Titans take the lead early.#TitanUp
📺: #JAXvsTEN on @nflnetwork | @NFLonFOX | @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/kTy5RH7q5g
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2018
Take it away @Rharr_15!#DUUUVAL | #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/5DwzJZpdg2
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 7, 2018
DERRICK HENRY WITH ONE OF THE BEST RUNS IN NFL HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/KzJgD4Xmls
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 7, 2018
Latest entry for Toe Drag Swag, @Nate13Burleson@DedeTHEGreat11 pulls in the 7-yard TD.#JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/1QarMKoQNh
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 7, 2018
Titans Inactives:
S Dane Cruikshank
RB David Fluellen
RB Jeremy McNichols
LB Kamalei Correa
G Aaron Stinnie
T Tyler Marz
DL Matt Dickerson
Jaguars Inactives:
WR DJ Chark
RB Dave Williams
S C.J. Reavis
CB Tre Herndon
S Barry Church
OL Josh Walker
DT Arby Jones