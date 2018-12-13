Steelers News

Fowler: Steelers Keeping Chris Boswell For Another Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t make a change at kicker. For now. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, they’re holding onto Chris Boswell through this weekend.

As Fowler’s tweet indicates, Boswell had a successful Thursday practice, reportedly connecting on 9 of 10 attempts.

The Trib’s Chris Adamski caught up with special teams coach Danny Smith, who said he wasn’t aware of any impending change.

The Steelers worked out kickers Kai Forbath and Matt McCrane on Wednesday. They reportedly liked Forbath’s workout that they kept him through today, waiting until seeing how Boswell performed Thursday until making a final decision.

As Mike Tomlin alluded to all week, keeping Boswell was always an option. To help him work through his issues, as we wrote earlier, the team brought in former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham to help.

Boswell has gone 10/16 on field goals this year, nearly totaling the same number of misses he’s had the last three years. He went 0/2 in Sunday’s loss, slipping on the game-tying attempt, and clanging an extra point off the uprights that barely snuck in. The team obviously liked what they saw during the week but clearly, Boswell is still on thin ice.

