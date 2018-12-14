Chargers Vs. Chiefs Week 15 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 15 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway snow with a game between the Los Angeles Chargers (10-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-2) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.
The Chargers enter this game winners of nine of their last 10 games and appear destined to be in the payoffs this season. In fact, a win or a tie Thursday night clinches them a playoff spot. The Chiefs, on the other hand, can clinch the AFC West division and a first-round playoff bye Thursday night with a win over the Chargers.
The chargers wont have their top two running backs Thursday night as Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are both inactive.
The Chiefs are listed as 3.5-point home favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.
As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.
.@CHIEFS defense coming up BIG.
Steven Nelson intercepts Rivers' pass! #ChiefsKingdom #LACvsKC
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2018
Good luck trying to contain @PatrickMahomes5 😱#ChiefsKingdom #LACvsKC
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2018
ARE YOU SERIOUS, PATRICK MAHOMES?!?! #LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/72EYU88ODP
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 14, 2018
PHIL TO MIKE DUB. 🙌#LACvsKC | #FightForEachOther pic.twitter.com/mxg4LU54UF
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 14, 2018
.@KeFu11er with the HUGE end zone interception! #ChiefsKingdom#LACvsKC
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2018
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2018
Chargers Inactives:
RB Melvin Gordon
RB Austin Ekeler
DE Chris Landrum
C Cole Toner
TE Sean Culkin
WR Dylan Cantrell
NT Brandon Mebane
Chiefs Inactives:
WR Sammy Watkins
RB Spencer Ware
OL Cam Erving
WR Gehrig Dieter
OL Kahlil McKenzie
TE Deon Yelder
LB Tanoh Kpassagnon