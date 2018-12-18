Big Ben Takes Another Shot At Ian Rapoport’s Shoddy Reporting

As many people should already know by now, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a big fan of NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport and on Tuesday he took another shot at the league “insider” during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan.

When questioned Tuesday morning about Rapoport reporting Sunday morning that he had suffered cracked ribs during the team’s Week 14 road loss to the Oakland Raiders, Roethlisberger then let loose on the NFL Network reporter.

From @gmfb Weekend: Unlike that faulty X-Ray machine, I can actually tell you: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger did, in fact, have cracked ribs last week. Mystery solved. pic.twitter.com/iTEJMtsNrc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2018

“You shouldn’t even say his name on this show, because nothing that comes from what he says is there any truth to,” Roethlisberger said. “I have no idea where that came from. My wife texted me before the game, like, ‘Did you hear about this?’ And I’m in the locker room like, this is unbelievable. I don’t know where that guy gets his information from, so we’re not even going to give him credence on this show, if that’s ok with you.”

If you remember, it was Rapoport who reported several years ago that Roethlisberger had asked the Steelers to explore trading him at the conclusion of the 2013 season. Roethlisberger almost immediately called that report “completely false,” per ESPN.com. “I’m a Pittsburgher — this is home. I’m proud to raise my kids here. I don’t want to play for anyone else.”

Steelers team president Art Rooney II also addressed the Rapoport report at the time in a statement.

“Contrary to erroneous reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not explored trading quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and have no plans to do so.”

That report, along with several other seeming erroneous ones concerning Roethlisberger over the years, has made Rappport one of the least-trusted NFL “insiders.”