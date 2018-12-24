Big Ben On Early 2019 Plans: ‘I Have Every Intention Of Coming Back And Playing Next Year’

Regardless of how the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 season ends, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it known Monday morning that he’ll likely be back in 2019 for a 16th NFL season.

“Yeah, after the season, once the season’s done and have some time to reflect, but I have every intention of coming back and playing next year,” Roethlisberger said Monday morning during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan when asked to reveal his plans past this season. “But I don’t even want to think about next year until this year is over. I still think that we’ve got a big game this week and you never know what can happen.”

What Roethlisberger and the Steelers need to have happen is for them to beat the Cincinnati Bengals at home next Sunday in addition having the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens at the same time. Assuming the Steelers do what their supposed to do and if the Browns don’t ultimately beat the Ravens, Pittsburgh’s only way into the playoffs would be for the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans to play to a tie next Sunday.

“You know what, it’s funny, I get that question asked a lot and people texting me that, but honestly, we’ve got to take care of our business and that’s all that really matters,” Roethlisberger said when asked Monday morning if he ever thought he be a fan of the Browns like he’ll need to be this coming Sunday. “Whatever happens, happens from there, but nothing happens if we don’t go win Sunday.”

2019 is currently scheduled to be Roethlisberger’s final contract year so it will be interesting to see if he gets an extension from the Steelers right before the new league year starts in March. For now, however, and much like last offseason, it doesn’t sound like Roethlisberger will have any drama associated with his playing future once the season comes to an end. Barring something totally unforeseen at this point, he’ll be the Steelers quarterback in 2019 and probably a few more years beyond that as well.