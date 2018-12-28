Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 17: Boyd, Burfict, Kirkpatrick All Ruled Out For Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 17 as well as the 2018 season and the Friday offering includes quite a few interesting updates.

For starters, the Bengals placed wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee), linebacker Jordan Evans (ankle), and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) all on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Friday and thus all three players won’t be playing Sunday against the Steelers. The Bengals filled those three roster spots by signing running back Quinton Flowers, tackle Kent Perkins, and wide receiver Hunter Sharp off their practice squad.

Also ruled out by the Bengals for Sunday’s game against the Steelers on Friday due to injuries were linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and cornerback Tony McRae (hamstring). Burfict had suffered his latest concussion in the first half of the Bengals game last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

After practicing fully again on Friday for the Bengals, cornerback Darqueze Dennard (wrist), defensive lineman Christian Ringo (knee) and safety Shawn Williams (pectoral) all enter the weekend without any game status designations and that means all three should be expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.