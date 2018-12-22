A Steelers Fan’s Rooting Guide To NFL Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their Week 16 game Sunday afternoon on the road against the New Orleans Saints. As for the rest of the NFL weekend schedule, there are a few games that should interest Steelers fans starting on Saturday, so below is your rooting interest guide for the remaining games in addition to the AFC seeding picture entering the weekend’s contests.

Redskins (7-7) at Titans (8-6): Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

The Tennessee Titans enter Week 16 as the No. 8 seed in the AFC and so Saturday at home against the Washington Redskins can essentially be viewed as a must-win game for them. The Titans will have the luxury of facing the Redskins newly-signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson at home on Saturday as well. While their playoff hopes are currently on life support, the Redskins still have a chance to make the postseason so at least they won’t be mailing it in against the Titans. Even so, the Titans are favored by 10.5-points over the Redskins on Saturday morning. If you’re a Steelers fan, you’ll want to cheer on the Redskins to beat the Titans just in case other things go wrong for Pittsburgh this weekend.

Ravens (8-6) at Chargers (11-3): Saturday 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

The Baltimore Ravens have a tough Saturday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, who still have a shot at being the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Ravens can overtake the AFC North lead in Week 16 with a win over the Chargers and a Sunday loss by the Steelers to the Saints. The Ravens will have rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson starting again for them on Sunday while the Chargers should have two recently injured and key offensive players in running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Keenan Allen available for this contest. This figures to be a great game to watch Saturday night and obviously Steelers fans should be pulling for the Chargers to beat the Ravens. The Chargers opened Saturday morning as 4.5-point home favorites over the Ravens.

Giants (5-9) at Colts (8-6): Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The Indianapolis Colts enter week 16 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC and like the Titans, still in the hunt for the AFC South title. Sunday afternoon they’ll host a New York Giants team that is just playing out the string now. While the Giants will have quarterback Eli Manning and running back Saquon Barkley for this game against the Colts, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has already been ruled out for the contest with an injury. The Colts must win out and if they and the Titans both win in Week 16, it sets up an interesting meeting between the two teams in Week 17 in Tennessee. If you’re a Steelers fan, cheer on the Giants in this one on Sunday just in case.

Texans (10-4) at Eagles (7-7): Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South on Sunday with a win or a tie against the Philadelphia Eagles. The can also clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win and a loss or tie by the New England Patriots. The Steelers can still get the No. 2 seed but part of that scenario includes the Texans needing to lose their remaining two games. Cheer for the Eagles in this one.

Bills (5-9) at Patriots (9-5): Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

If the Steelers hope to finish ahead of the Patriots in the AFC seeding they will need the Patriots to lose at least one of their final two games. With that noted, cheer on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Patriots on Sunday in Foxboro.