Week 12 Early Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Denver Broncos on the road later this afternoon and that means most of us will be able to sit back and keep an eye on several of the early Week 12 games.

The Cincinnati Bengals road game against the Cleveland Browns is set to be perhaps be the most interesting one of the seven early Week 12 games.

As usual, we offer this early thread/post up to those of you who wish to discuss the early games and I will try to add a few highlight videos to the body of this post up until the Steelers inactive list is announced 90 minutes before they kickoff.

The great Matthew Marczi will once again be live blahging today’s Steelers game for us so look for the first half post to surface around 30 minutes before kickoff happens.

Have a great Week 12 Sunday and thank you for stopping by the site today.

It took a booth review, but Doug Martin chalked up an early score.#RaiderNation | #OAKvsBAL pic.twitter.com/YQ39dGgrcx — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) November 25, 2018

DAMARIOUS RANDALL WITH THE TAKEAWAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/YWaYezuNfh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018