Week 12 Early Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Denver Broncos on the road later this afternoon and that means most of us will be able to sit back and keep an eye on several of the early Week 12 games.
The Cincinnati Bengals road game against the Cleveland Browns is set to be perhaps be the most interesting one of the seven early Week 12 games.
As usual, we offer this early thread/post up to those of you who wish to discuss the early games and I will try to add a few highlight videos to the body of this post up until the Steelers inactive list is announced 90 minutes before they kickoff.
The great Matthew Marczi will once again be live blahging today’s Steelers game for us so look for the first half post to surface around 30 minutes before kickoff happens.
Have a great Week 12 Sunday and thank you for stopping by the site today.
RB @NickChubb21 for SIX! 🚛#CLEvsCIN pic.twitter.com/tBK2J3PHDf
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018
It took a booth review, but Doug Martin chalked up an early score.#RaiderNation | #OAKvsBAL pic.twitter.com/YQ39dGgrcx
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) November 25, 2018
Mayfield finds Callaway for the score!#CLEvsCIN pic.twitter.com/vZlwNOD8AI
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018
This is so much fun.#CLEvsCIN pic.twitter.com/e5afLuwEKg
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018
CYRUS JONES TO THE HOUSE!
SEVENTY YARDS!
📺: CBS #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/6TNBPH6fQV
— NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2018
DAMARIOUS RANDALL WITH THE TAKEAWAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/YWaYezuNfh
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018
Oh my goodness.
Lamar Jackson's pass was perfectly tipped up into the air. And PICKED by @mgilchr!
📺: CBS #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Za7WU576Yg
— NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2018