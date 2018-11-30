Torn Pectoral Muscle Could Sideline Steelers OLB Bud Dupree Sunday Night

A torn left pectoral muscle suffered during the team’s Sunday road loss to the Denver Broncos might prevent Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree from playing Sunday night at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to PennLive.com.
Dupree, who was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday after sitting out the team’s Wednesday session, said on Thursday he will find out Friday morning if he can practice later in the day. If he can practice, he claims he’ll play Sunday night against the Chargers. If he winds up being sidelined, however, Dupree said he expects rookie undrafred free agent outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi to be activated to the team’s 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday and suit up Sunday night.
“Yeah, I’ve been getting a lot of reps actually just to get ready and be prepared just in case something does happen,” Adeniyi said, according to PennLive.com. “But regardless I was going to be practicing, I was going to still be getting reps so I could still be developing.”
Adeniyi resumed practicing a week ago Wednesday after spending the first 11 weeks on the team’s Reserve/Injured list as a possible designated-to-return player with a hamstring issue.
Dupree seemingly suffered his pectoral injury during the second half of the team’s Sunday road loss to the Broncos. He was able to return to the game, however, ans played 41 of a possible 57 defensive snaps in that contest. Dupree and fellow starting outside linebacker T.J. Watt are both backed up by Anthony Chickillo and the Steelers have carried just three at the position all season. Chickillo would likely start in place of Dupree Sunday night if he’s inactive.
As for Adeniyi, who was signed out of Toledo as an undrafted free agent, he registered 9 total tackles and 3 sacks during extensive preseason playing time. He also forced 2 fumbles during the team’s four preseason games.
Should Adeniyi be activated to the Steelers 53-man roster on Saturday the team will need to release a player to make room for him. That player could wind up being cornerback Brian Allen or rookie safety Marcus Allen.
The Steelers final injury report of Week 13 will be released Friday at around noon eastern time.
UPDATE: Dupree said on Friday he practiced fully and thus should be able to play Sunday night against the Chargers.
