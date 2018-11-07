The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Panthers Game Preview, Tomlin Monday Recap & More

Season 9, Episode 45 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers.

David and I spend a lot of time early in this show discussing the season that Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had to date and how new offensive coordinator Norv Turner has played as big role in that. We discuss a few things that Newton has done so far this season that have stuck out on tape.

We go over the Steelers Tuesday injury report and talk a little about what head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Monday about how the defense might use safeties Terrell Edmunds and Morgan Burnett moving forward into the second half of the regular season.

Will the Steelers use a lot of dime package personnel Thursday night? How will inside linebackers Vince Williams and Jon Bostic both be used? We discuss those topics.

During the second half of this Wednesday show David and I are joined by Joseph Persons, who covers the Panthers for The Athletic. We gets Joseph’s insight on the Panthers ahead of the Thursday night game and get him to predict a winner of the contest at the end of the interview. If you are not already doing so, please follow Joseph on Twitter at @josephperson and read his work online here: https://theathletic.com/carolina/

David and I close things out on this Wednesday with our own predictions for the Thursday night game and also discuss the Wednesday report that the Steelers attempted to sign free agent edge-rusher Bruce Irvin recently before he inked with the Atlanta Falcons.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

